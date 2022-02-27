14 Shot, 1 Dead At Las Vegas Hookah Lounge

A shooting outside a Las Vegas hookah lounge early Saturday morning left one man dead and 13 other people injured, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

At about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, callers notified dispatchers that several people had received gunshot wounds after an altercation occurred outside Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant at 953 E. Sahara Ave., homicide Capt. Dori Korean told reporters,according to the Las Vegas Sun. (RELATED: FBI Wraps Up Its Investigation And It Still Has No Idea Why Las Vegas Shooter Did It)

Two men allegedly exchanged gunfire during a party at the lounge but fled before the police arrived, detectives said according to the Las Vegas Sun. The suspects have yet to be found, although the shooting appears to be an “isolated incident,” Koren said.

The officers and medics transported the victims to nearby hospitals. One man died from his wounds, while two other people are in critical condition, accoridng to the outlet.

“My thoughts are with the victim, their loved ones, and all those injured in last night’s senseless shooting at a hookah lounge,” Rep. Dina Titus, D-NV., tweeted. “We must do more to end gun violence.”

Grace Mina, 42, said the situation was “embarrassing” as her wedding guests arrived at the venue next door as authorities were still investigating the scene in the afternoon, Las Vegas Sun reported.

“It’s something to remember for the rest of your life,” a guest, Bryan Coca, reportedly said to her, the Las Vegas Sun reported.