REPORT: Texas Man Shot While Saving Woman Held At Gunpoint

A Texas man was shot three times early Tuesday while saving a woman from another man who was purportedly holding her at gunpoint, according to reports.

The incident took place in northeast Houston around 2 a.m., when police say a woman was walking on a street and a man in a Kia pulled up alongside her, whipping out his gun, according to Fox 26. A man, identified only as Marcus, witnessed the incident unfolding from across the street and shouted at the suspect to let the woman go, according to the report.

“The suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting towards him, hitting him three times,” Houston Police Department Lt. Emanuel Pavel said, according to Fox 26. Marcus was reportedly shot twice in the leg and once in the arm. (RELATED: REPORT: Texas Woman Fatally Shoots Would-Be Robber, Two Others Flee)

Northeast officers are on a shooting at 9100 Lockwood. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 1, 2022

Neighbor Sheila Stagg reportedly said she saw Marcus being loaded into the ambulance.

“I just hope he’s OK. He comes to talk to me. He calls me mama,” Stagg said. “He really is a good person. He will stand up for anybody.”

Another neighbor described Marcus as a “really good guy.”

“I’m not surprised he risked his life to save somebody else, because that’s just the kind of thing he would do,” neighbor Brittany Garcia said, according to the report.

Authorities are reportedly still searching for the suspect.