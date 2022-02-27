‘I Find Those Words Offensive’: Sen. Klobuchar Pushes Back On Claims That Biden’s SCOTUS Nominee Is ‘Far Left’

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar pushed back Sunday against criticism that President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is “far-left.”

“Already criticism from Republicans that she’s far left. In fact, Jonathan Turley, who’s an attorney who’ll join us on the panel later, said that ‘this is a political deliverable, a good one for President Biden’ because the other candidates were not as far-left,” Harris Faulkner, host of “Fox News Sunday,” said.

“Well, I just find those words offensive, honestly, because what I look at is this incredibly experienced woman who came up from two parents who were public school teachers, did everything she could — star of her high school debate team and is now nominated for the Supreme Court,” Klobucher replied. “I think she’s going to be a great judge.”

The senator said Jackson has had more experience as a judge than four current justices on the Supreme Court and would be the second with trial experience if confirmed. (RELATED: Biden Announces Meeting With A Republican Senator To Discuss SCOTUS Nominee)

“I think she’s going to defy some expectations. It’s the reason she got bipartisan support throughout her confirmation hearings for other positions,” she said.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan called Jackson “another left wing pick” and “radical,” criticizing her positions on parental rights in education, the First and Second Amendments and school choice during a Saturday appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

Jackson is one of the most high-profile judicial nominees confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2021 with a 53-44 vote. Three Senate Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — voted in favor of her confirmation.

Biden also considered nominating California Supreme Court associate Justice Leondra Kruger and U.S. District Court For South Carolina Judge J. Michelle Childs.

Biden vowed to nominate a black woman to the court while on the campaign trail during the 2020 election, CNN reported.