LeBron James And The Lakers Gets Booed At Home During Blowout Loss To The Pelicans

LeBron James and the Lakers had a very tough Sunday night.

During a 123-95 blowout loss to the Pelicans, Lakers fans booed LeBron James and the rest of the team when they were down 19 in the third quarter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the humiliating display below.

The Lakers are now getting booed at home pic.twitter.com/SI5e4E0baR — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 28, 2022

Will it ever get old watching LeBron James take Ls? The answer to that is obvious and the answer is no. Most fans turned against him years ago, and now, Lakers fans are turning against him and the team.

I guess that’s what happens when you fail to meet expectations.

LeBron James is getting ripped for joking about COVID-19. While I can’t stand LeBron, joking about COVID is the LAST thing he should be criticized for. This is America. You have the right to joke around, and we can’t lose that right. pic.twitter.com/zFXWPGNTQL — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 29, 2021

As I always say, people are willing to tolerate a lot as long as the team is winning. If the team isn’t winning, people are going to start getting very upset.

Well, King James and the Lakers are currently six games under .500 at 27-33. They’re absolutely awful, and fans have clearly seen enough.

Michael Jordan Reportedly Gets Way Louder Welcome From NBA Fans Than LeBron James https://t.co/1oS75EZROp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

It’s going to be awesome to see more and more fans turn on James as the team continues to struggle. The days of him being universally loved are clearly done!