Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik Poses With An AK-47, Vows To Fight The Russians

Ukrainian politician Kira Rudik doesn’t plan on going down without a fight.

Rudik, who is a member of the Ukrainian parliament, recently posted a photo of herself rocking an AK-47 after Russia invaded the country, and she captioned it, "I learn to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine!"

You can check out the photo of her strapped up below.

I learn to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/UbF4JRGlcy — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 25, 2022

Say whatever you want about Ukraine, but the good people there are refusing to just step aside as Russia and Putin attempt to steamroll them into submission.

They’ve put up a hell of a fight so far, and they don’t appear to show any signs of slowing down.

Not only is Rudik armed with her weapon and ready to fight if necessary, she also went on Fox and encouraged people to make molotov cocktails if necessary, and talked about surprises that might be waiting for Russian soldiers on the streets of Ukraine.

She’s a legit badass, and I can’t get enough of it!

How to train the #resistance forces and how did I come up with the idea to arm myself, talked today on @FoxNews. Additional important point: #cyberforces. Did some pretty cool stuff to #Russian governmental websites. pic.twitter.com/Trj4Tytoe5 — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 27, 2022

I have no idea how this will end for Ukraine, but I truly respect the resolve and passion of the Ukrainian people. Make the Russian invaders pay for every inch they try to take!

