IUPUI Will Only Have Five Players Available Against Oakland In The Horizon League Tournament

IUPUI won’t have any subs Tuesday night in the Horizon League Tournament.

According to SportsLine, the Jaguars will take the court against Oakland with only five available players. That means the team won’t have a single sub, and if guys foul out, things might get really bad! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Even if all five manage to stay in the game, they’re all going to be absurdly tired by the start of the second half.

You can’t play 20 minutes straight of college basketball and not get gassed.

IUPUI has just FIVE players available for the Horizon League Tournament, per @GreggDoyelStar The Jaguars are 23-point underdogs against Oakland tonight pic.twitter.com/UUrmJvPwpP — Pickswise (@Pickswise) March 1, 2022

For those of you wondering just how bad IUPUI is this season, the Jaguars are without question the worst D1 team in America and have a record of 3-25 and have beaten just one D1 team all season.

It’s hard to put into words just how bad they are, and with only five players available, you have to imagine they’re going to get smacked around by Oakland.

While I usually wouldn’t care at all about what smaller D1 programs were up to, I feel like I have to watch at least part of this game. It’s too crazy of a story not to.

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on ESPN+.