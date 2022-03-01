Kendall Jenner’s Sparkling Strapless Black Mini And Horned Hat Combo Is Perfect

Kendall Jenner hands down won the day in a sparkling mini dress and horned hat combo on the runway Monday during Paris Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked truly stunning in the black strapless sequins mini that probably couldn’t have been shorter during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 in France. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the amazing look with loose hair, long black sparkling gloves, black shimmering high heels and a black cap with horns.

To say the lingerie model looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also shared a couple snaps and a clip on Instagram from the show in the fun look. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kendall often wows no matter what the occasion as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.