Kendall Jenner’s Sparkling Strapless Black Mini And Horned Hat Combo Is Perfect

Kendall Jenner hands down won the day in a sparkling mini dress and horned hat combo on the runway Monday during Paris Fashion Week.
The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked truly stunning in the black strapless sequins mini that probably couldn’t have been shorter during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 in France. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)
She completed the amazing look with loose hair, long black sparkling gloves, black shimmering high heels and a black cap with horns.
To say the lingerie model looked perfect would be a serious understatement.
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also shared a couple snaps and a clip on Instagram from the show in the fun look. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)
Kendall often wows no matter what the occasion as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.