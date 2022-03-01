REVIEW: Season Two Of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Was Incredible

Season two of “The Righteous Gemstones” is in the books, and it was absolutely awesome.

The second season of the hit HBO show about a family of evangelical leaders was everything fans hoped for and much more. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s very rare for a show to have a second season more entertaining and funnier than the first. Yet, not only was season two of the Danny McBride comedy outstanding, it surpassed the first run.

The entire season revolves around somebody trying to take out the Gemstones and there are multiple assassination attempts fans get to watch play out.

Without spoiling anything, I can safely say there’s not a single episode of season two that is slow or disappointing. Every single one is awesome, and the final five minutes of the finale might be the best scene of the series.

It’s set to the famous Don Williams song “Some Broken Hearts Never Mend,” and I’ll leave it at that.

Once again, Walton Goggins, McBride, Adam DeVine, John Goodman and everyone else involved crushed it from start to finish.

Now more than ever, we need great comedy. Most of what Hollywood produces is woke garbage that everyone hates, and anything remotely entertaining flourishes. That’s why Taylor Sheridan has become such a powerful figure in the industry.

He knows what fans want to see, and it’s no different with “The Righteous Gemstones.” The show takes no prisoners and it is legitimately hilarious. It’s in your face, vulgar, crude, edgy and exciting. What more could you want as a fan?

If you haven’t seen it yet, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s amazing!