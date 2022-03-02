Viral Video Shows LeBron James Being Insanely Lazy

LeBron James apparently likes to take some plays off.

In a viral clip tweeted by @worldwidewob, the four-time NBA champion and Lakers star chose to stand around and watch his team play offense against the Mavericks while right near the hoop! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hard to put into words just how lazy he was on the play. Watch the absurd lack of effort below.

The hits just keep coming for LeBron James. Not only are the Lakers awful and his own fans are now booing him, but he’s not even trying anymore!

This wouldn’t be tolerated on a high school team. I was terrible on my high school team, but if I did manage to see the floor and did something like that, I would never have played again.

LeBron James is being paid millions of dollars to play basketball. He earns more money in a year than most people could earn in 10 lifetimes.

Show some damn effort for the fans in the stands who spent their hard earned money to see you play! It’s not that hard to figure out!

The fact he’s out there treating the game as a joke is downright insulting to everyone involved, including his own teammates.

Be better, LeBron. Be much better!