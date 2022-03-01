Editorial

Bill Simmons Claims The NBA Might Expand To Las Vegas, LeBron James Could Own The Team

LeBron James (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bill Simmons recently dropped a major claim about LeBron James’ future.

During a recent interview with Ryen Russillo, Simmons claimed that the NBA will likely expand to Las Vegas, and LeBron James will be “the point man” of the new franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to him break down his theory below.

While some of you might think Simmons’ theory sounds crazy, it doesn’t really sound crazy to me at all. The four-time NBA champion and Lakers star is already part of the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool F.C. in the EPL.

Whether you hate or love LeBron James, there’s no doubt that he has the money to be involved with the ownership of a new NBA franchise.

He might not have the money to buy it outright, but he definitely has the money to be involved on some level, which is already the case given his membership in the Fenway Sports Group.

Now, is it a good idea for the NBA to make LeBron “the point man” on a new franchise? As much as it pains me to say it, yes, it 100% is a good idea for the NBA.

He’s arguably the most famous athlete in the world, and the NBA wants him to remain visible with the league once he retires.

How do you do that? You make him a very vocal and visible owner. Unlike Michael Jordan, who owns the Hornets, LeBron would likely be front and center, which is now what MJ has done.

We’ll see if it happens, but I think there is a very high chance Simmons is onto something here.