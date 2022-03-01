Bill Simmons Claims The NBA Might Expand To Las Vegas, LeBron James Could Own The Team

Bill Simmons recently dropped a major claim about LeBron James’ future.

During a recent interview with Ryen Russillo, Simmons claimed that the NBA will likely expand to Las Vegas, and LeBron James will be "the point man" of the new franchise.

You can listen to him break down his theory below.

.@ringer founder @BillSimmons says he has “intel” that the NBA will expand to Las Vegas, and that LeBron James “is definitely going to be involved” in the ownership group. https://t.co/K4bDk1rSwe pic.twitter.com/ivSM9fPoPe — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 28, 2022

While some of you might think Simmons’ theory sounds crazy, it doesn’t really sound crazy to me at all. The four-time NBA champion and Lakers star is already part of the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool F.C. in the EPL.

Whether you hate or love LeBron James, there’s no doubt that he has the money to be involved with the ownership of a new NBA franchise.

Lakers Fans Boo LeBron James And His Teammates In Humiliating Video. Are Fans Officially Done With Him? https://t.co/4X5SMX29qx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2022

He might not have the money to buy it outright, but he definitely has the money to be involved on some level, which is already the case given his membership in the Fenway Sports Group.

Now, is it a good idea for the NBA to make LeBron “the point man” on a new franchise? As much as it pains me to say it, yes, it 100% is a good idea for the NBA.

LeBron James is now being booed by his own fans. It’s the latest sign that LeBron’s fall from Grace just keeps getting worse! pic.twitter.com/lKxpja310K — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 28, 2022

He’s arguably the most famous athlete in the world, and the NBA wants him to remain visible with the league once he retires.

How do you do that? You make him a very vocal and visible owner. Unlike Michael Jordan, who owns the Hornets, LeBron would likely be front and center, which is now what MJ has done.

LeBron James Makes Stunning Comments About His Future In The NBA https://t.co/zslefSeGwk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

We’ll see if it happens, but I think there is a very high chance Simmons is onto something here.