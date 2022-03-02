Orlando Magic Player Cole Anthony Freaks Out While Getting A Blood Test

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is not a fan of needles!

In a video tweeted by Bleacher Report, the talented basketball player was getting his blood drawn, and he was in absolute panic mode.

When the needle hit his vein, he legit started yelling. Watch the insane video below.

Cole Anthony had to have Markelle Fultz hold him while he was getting a blood test 🤣 What a teammate. (via @BeORLMagic) pic.twitter.com/jS1zi5S02j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2022

Honestly, I totally understand where Anthony is coming from in this video. I 100% get it, and I don’t blame him for having that reaction at all.

I also used to be terrified of needles getting anywhere near me. I had an unfortunate situation unfold during a procedure as a kid, and I was terrified of needles until just a few years ago.

Once as a little kid, a doctor came near me with a needle for an injection and I damn near kicked her in the face just by jerking around so much.

So, if there’s anyone who understands Anthony’s reaction, it’s me. I 100% understand why he is freaking out.

Having said all of that, it’s important to get over your fears, and hopefully, Anthony learns how to embrace the situation instead of panicking!