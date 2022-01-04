Baker Mayfield Bombs In Loss To The Steelers, Completes Only 16 Passes

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield laid a massive egg Monday night during a 26-14 loss to the Steelers.

With a decision looming on the horizon for the Browns on what to do with the former first overall pick, Mayfield didn’t do much to inspire a ton of confidence during the loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He threw for 185 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 16/38 passing. His completion percentage was a pathetic 42.1%! There’s simply no way to spin that stat line and pretend like it’s anything other than absolutely atrocious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

Now, Mayfield does have a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but that’s not an excuse for his horrible performance.

Baker Mayfield so far in the first half: ➤ 1/10 Comp/Att

➤ 20 Pass Yds

➤ 1 INT pic.twitter.com/D8ZQ5AQ6fJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2022

It’s his non-throwing arm, and a bad left shoulder doesn’t force you to complete less than 50% of your passes and throw two picks.

Baker Mayfield just became the first player in the NFL this season to throw 10 straight incompletions in a game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2022

With the Browns sitting at 7-9 and Mayfield seemingly regressing, it might be time to admit that Mayfield isn’t who the franchise was hoping he’d be.

He’s simply not the kind of guy who can carry you to a championship.

This is a unique level of terrible from Baker Mayfield on the INT. He’s now 1-of-10 with 20 yards and an interception. Literally has a 0.0 passer rating 😂pic.twitter.com/FC3LITgeAW — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 4, 2022

The question now for the Browns with one regular season game left is what to do with him. Their best option might be to draft a QB and give Mayfield one more year as they develop someone else. It’s simply time to prepare for the future, and I’m not sure Mayfield is in it for Cleveland.