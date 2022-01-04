Editorial

Baker Mayfield Bombs In Loss To The Steelers, Completes Only 16 Passes

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield laid a massive egg Monday night during a 26-14 loss to the Steelers.

With a decision looming on the horizon for the Browns on what to do with the former first overall pick, Mayfield didn’t do much to inspire a ton of confidence during the loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He threw for 185 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 16/38 passing. His completion percentage was a pathetic 42.1%! There’s simply no way to spin that stat line and pretend like it’s anything other than absolutely atrocious.

 

Now, Mayfield does have a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but that’s not an excuse for his horrible performance.

It’s his non-throwing arm, and a bad left shoulder doesn’t force you to complete less than 50% of your passes and throw two picks.

With the Browns sitting at 7-9 and Mayfield seemingly regressing, it might be time to admit that Mayfield isn’t who the franchise was hoping he’d be.

He’s simply not the kind of guy who can carry you to a championship.

The question now for the Browns with one regular season game left is what to do with him. Their best option might be to draft a QB and give Mayfield one more year as they develop someone else. It’s simply time to prepare for the future, and I’m not sure Mayfield is in it for Cleveland.