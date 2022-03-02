‘Who The Hell Do You Think You Are, Little Girl?’: ‘The View’ Reacts To Rep. Boebert Heckling Biden At SOTU

“The View” co-hosts reacted Wednesday to Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert heckling President Joe Biden at his State of the Union address.

During Tuesday’s speech before Congress, Biden described veterans developing “cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin” after exposure to burn pits, which prompted Boebert to yell: “You put them in, 13 of them!” The congresswoman referred to the 13 service member killed a the terror attack at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport in August as the U.S. withdrew from the country.

“Don’t talk about the military unless you really want to talk about the military,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. “You can’t do what they do, that’s why we revere them because they do the stuff we can’t do. And the minute you poop on them, you poop on them like the last guy [former President Donald Trump] did, talking about those Gold Star families. Talking about Mr. McCain as not being a hero?”

“Who the hell do you think you are, little girl?” she continued. “Who do you think you are? You don’t have to like this president to be respectful of him talking about the military and his son [Beau] who died. You don’t have to like him, but you must be respectful, you gotta be.”

Goldberg cited Boebert’s record of voting against legislation intended to fund the military in 2020, saying it was because Boebert “didn’t like Democrat politics.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said Boebert and Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were acting “classless and tacky.” Co-host Joy Behar said she felt like saying to Boebert that she is a member of Congress, not doing a “midnight set of chuckles.” (RELATED: ‘They’re The Ones Worried About Wokeness’: Joy Behar Claims Republicans Are The Ones ‘Canceling Everything’)

Greene and Boebert both chanted “Build That Wall!” as Biden called on Congress to assist his administration in securing the U.S.-Mexico border during his address. Hostin said Greene should “spend less time” on disturbing the State of the Union and speaking at what Hostin called “white nationalist events.”

Guest co-host Michele Tafoya called the incident of Boebert interrupting Biden “theater,” adding that she thought Boebert “wanted to be viral” for political purposes. She also called the congresswoman’s actions “totally inappropriate.”

“It’s theater. Does everyone remember the ‘Lego’ movie and the song ‘Everything is Awesome,’ remember that? It’s like ‘everything is political.’ It just is, you have to look at the political reason she did that. And I think it was she wanted to stand out, she wanted to be viral.”

“Let’s see if Lauren apologizes to the president,” Behar continued.