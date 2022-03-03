Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett Refuses To Answer Question About Potential Interest In Aaron Rodgers

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett evaded answering a question about potential interest in Aaron Rodgers.

The Broncos have long been rumored as a potential trade destination for the superstar quarterback, and those rumors were only cranked up more once the team hired Green Bay’s former OC as their head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Hackett isn’t tipping his hand at all.

Green Bay Packers GM Makes Shocking Claim About Aaron Rodgers. What Is The Truth? https://t.co/ObFnVqRafZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2022

According to Yahoo Sports, Hackett was asked about Rodgers at the combine Wednesday, and he completely avoided the question. He simply responded with, “I’m just happy to be a Bronco right now. We’ll evaluate everything as we go.”

Broncos GM George Paton also added, “I think it’s always a priority. It’s the most important position in sports, and so we’re always looking.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Future With The Green Bay Packers Gets A Huge Update https://t.co/hl3RDn2zdo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 1, 2022

The moment the Broncos hired Hackett, I said it was only going to send speculation about Rodgers joining the squad through the roof.

The two worked together in Green Bay and as I said above, the Broncos were viewed as a likely landing spot even before hiring him.

Denver desperately needs a better quarterback, and Rodgers is as good as it gets. He’s literally coming off an MVP season.

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If A Retirement Announcement Is Coming https://t.co/XcJVFxXiBl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2022

Will the Broncos attempt to make a move on Rodgers? Only time will tell, but I’d be shocked if they don’t pick up the phone and at least get an idea of what the move would cost.