Detroit Head Coach Dan Campbell Says The Lions ‘Don’t Cower From Anybody’

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is already in midseason form.

The Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 season during Campbell’s first season coaching the team, but fans still rallied around his leadership. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Even though we only won three games, it’s clear the Lions are heading in the right direction. Now, Campbell already sounds like he’s coaching a game during week 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

“We’re going to be aggressive, and we don’t cower from anybody. We respect all of our opponents, but we don’t fear any of them,” Campbell said while speaking to the media at the combine.

You can watch his full comments below.

Even though the Lions weren’t any good last season, I can’t begin to tell you all how happy I am that Campbell is the coach.

That man knows what it takes to inspire the players and fans to believe in the franchise. He sounds like a damn general preparing to gear up for battle.

A tough, gritty group 😤 Inside the locker room following today’s W pic.twitter.com/M05b73WkML — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 20, 2021

In order to turn any garbage team around, which is what the Lions have been for the past several decades, you have to set the tone and build a culture.

To say Campbell has done that would be an understatement. From day one, he made it clear that the Lions are coming and we’re coming in an aggressive fashion.

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

Hopefully, we add some talent in the draft and notch a few more wins this upcoming season. I can guarantee you there is a lot of hope and optimism among the fans!