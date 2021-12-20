Lions Coach Dan Campbell Gives Awesome Locker Room Speech After Upsetting The Cardinals

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave an awesome speech Sunday afternoon after beating the Cardinals.

The Lions shocked the NFL when they blew out Arizona 30-12 in one of the biggest NFL upsets in recent memory, and Campbell couldn’t contain his joy afterwards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You guys are a tough, gritty f**king group, man. You’re a tough, gritty group. You always have been, and you’re now seeing it pay dividends,” Campbell told his players in part after the game. You can watch his full speech below.

A tough, gritty group 😤 Inside the locker room following today’s W pic.twitter.com/M05b73WkML — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 20, 2021

I love Dan Campbell as the head coach of the Lions. I simply love the fact that dude is in control in Detroit.

You can’t fake his passion and energy. You either have it or you don’t, and he has it in an overwhelming amount.

This has been a brutally tough year for the Lions. We’re among the worst teams in the NFL, and there have been very few bright spots.

Blowing out a Super Bowl contender by 18 points is hands down the highlight of the 2021 campaign, and Campbell’s speech was the perfect way to cap it off.

The 2021 season hasn’t gone well, but Campbell gives fans plenty to be excited about down the road. This team is definitely trending in the right direction.