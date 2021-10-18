Dan Campbell Rips Jared Goff, Says ‘He Needs To Step Up More Than He Has’

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn’t sound too pleased with quarterback Jared Goff.

The Bengals stomped all over the Lions 34-11 this past Sunday, and Goff threw for 202 yards and an interception in the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the man coaching the squad has publicly called him out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

“I feel like he needs to step up more than he has, and I think he needs to help us, you know,” Campbell told the media after the humiliating loss.

He also added that it’s too early to judge Goff’s play “one way or another” right now. You can listen to his full comments below.

“I feel like he needs to step up more than he has.” Lions coach Dan Campbell on Jared Goff. pic.twitter.com/hkbG3RkqQj — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 17, 2021

It’s incredibly rare for an NFL head coach to openly criticize players, especially the team’s starting quarterback.

That just doesn’t happen. It’s a sign that Campbell appears to have had enough of Goff’s play as the Lions sit at an abysmal 0-6.

Jared Goff…threw it away…on fourth down pic.twitter.com/tvXEX307QW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021

I never wanted Goff, I don’t think Goff is any good and I think the Lions should find a way to cut ties at the first possible chance.

Go find a quarterback in the draft because Goff is obviously not the answer. Anyone with eyes can see that.

Lions HC calls out Jared Goff 😳 pic.twitter.com/yKSTZBzzkt — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 18, 2021

Trust me when I say as a fan, I 100% agree with Campbell’s assessment that Goff isn’t getting the job done.