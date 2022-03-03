Jameis Winston Goes Viral For Bizarre Workout

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston appears to be in prime shape after getting hurt last season.

Winston, who is set to be a free agent, tore his ACL last season while leading New Orleans’ offense, but fans shouldn’t worry because he seems to be doing just fine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jameis Winston Is Done For The Season. Should Fans Of The Saints Start Panicking? https://t.co/ReYHpZfUQG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 1, 2021

In a video tweeted by @overtime (via @MDFNATION), the NFL veteran was on an exercise ball trying to balance himself while gripping a football.

How will this help him bounce back from a torn ACL? I have no idea, but it’s still entertaining as all hell.

Give it a watch below.

Watching Jameis Winston do bizarre stuff will never get old. He’s a content machine, and he doesn’t even try to be. It’s just his nature, and that’s why he’s so entertaining. Even when he’s not playing well, he manages to move the needle.

Jameis Winston Gets In An Intense Verbal Altercation With A Teammate. Will The Video Make Fans Worried? https://t.co/347BjzGpH8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 26, 2021

If he’s truly back to playing at a high level, I think there’s a very good chance we see him back playing for the Saints this upcoming season.

That should give fans plenty to cheer about!

look at our QB1 mane lmaoooo😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t8O2PTjdeA — Jayden xavier⚜️ (@Jaynodealings) August 4, 2021

Never change, Jameis. Never change!