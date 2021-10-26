Jameis Winston Yells At Tre’Quan Smith During Win Over The Seahawks

Jameis Winston and Tre’Quan Smith got into a heated exchange Monday night during a win over the Seahawks.

During the 13-10 victory for New Orleans, Winston was spotted on the broadcast absolutely tearing into his receiver, and he didn’t hold back at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the intense verbal altercation below.

Jameis Winston and Tre’Quan Smith being all warm and fuzzy. pic.twitter.com/uIPNgI83XD — Justin (@hobokenjustin) October 26, 2021

It’s always a great sign for the status of the team when the squad’s starting quarterback is on the sideline absolutely torching a teammate.

It’s not completely clear why Winston was so pissed, but usually when an athlete loses his cool like this, it’s not just one thing.

Issues build up and then there’s an explosion.

Sean Payton and Jameis Winston both jumped all over Tre’Quan Smith on the sideline after that last third down play. Not sure what it was about, but it got very heated. Emotions high here in the fourth quarter. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 26, 2021

Luckily, the Saints got the win and the blowup didn’t really have much of an impact. Winning solves everything and losing makes everything worse.

The Saints didn’t have to experience the latter Monday night, and Winston said the verbal exchange was “just communication,” according to Nick Underhill.

Winston on his heated conversation with Tre’Quan Smith that got caught on camera: “Just communication.” — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 26, 2021

We’ll see if these two hug it out in the future, but something clearly went wrong Monday night.