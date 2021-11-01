Saints QB Jameis Winston Is Out For The Rest Of The Season With An ACL Injury

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the rest of the season.

Winston was hurt this past Sunday and there were immediate concerns that the injury was serious. Well, it turns out the fears have been proven correct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Sean Payton announced Monday that Winston has an ACL injury, and that means he’s done for the season.

Sean Payton confirms Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 1, 2021

I think we were all bracing to get this news, and it’s now official. Winston tore his ACL, and that means he’s done playing football for the rest of the season.

There is no scenario where someone suffers an ACL tear halfway through the season and returns to play. That’s simply not going to happen.

Breaking: Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/KhI7Qybo9s — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2021

The saddest part about this situation is that Winston was playing reasonably well this season after spending last year on the bench.

The Saints are 5-2 and it’ll be the Trevor Siemian show for the rest of the regular season.

From NFL Now: #Saints QB Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL damage. pic.twitter.com/LlDEETx4TT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Winston has a long road ahead of him when it comes to getting back to 100%, but I’m confident he’ll get it done. For every setback, there’s the opportunity for a great comeback!