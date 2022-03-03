Ron DeSantis Announces Wife Is Cancer Free

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday his wife Casey is cancer free following a battle with breast cancer.

“I have a positive update about my wife, Casey DeSantis. After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer free. And all of you who have had thoughts and prayers that have been given to my family and my wife, thank you for doing that. It’s lifted her spirits, it’s made a tremendous difference.”

Excited to share this update about First Lady @FLCaseyDeSantis’ health: pic.twitter.com/HsMjWwPHIv — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 3, 2022

“For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now, you can overcome this,” DeSantis continued. “I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive and so if you wound back six or seven months, this is exactly the type of news that we hoped for. She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery.”

“Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers, and God bless you all.” (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Gets Irritated At ‘COVID Theater’ During Press Conference, Tells Students Behind Him They Can Take Their Masks Off)

DeSantis announced in October that his wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer. DeSantis said in January that Casey was “doing well” after undergoing her final chemotherapy treatment.

Critics of DeSantis accused him of being “missing” when he accompanied Casey to a treatment appointment in December, according to Fox News. Democratic Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings criticized DeSantis for not holding a media briefing during a spike in COVID-19 cases.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested DeSantis had been “inexplicably missing for 2 weeks.” DeSantis told Fox News that he accompanied his wife to all her cancer treatments to be “a supportive husband” and that cancer treatment is not a vacation.