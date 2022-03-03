Tyson Fury Doubles Down On Support For The Ukrainian Resistance, Tells People To ‘Never Surrender’

Tyson Fury believes Ukrainians should fight to the bitter end against Russia.

Ukraine has fought like a rabid dog to repel the Russian invasion, but it looks like the violence will likely only escalate as Putin’s forces move closer and closer to Kyiv. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Previously, the boxing superstar voiced support for the Klitschko brothers taking up arms against Russia, and he’s not backing down from that stance.

“Two laws, love your woman and fight for your country. So they should be fighting for their country. Why not? If the war comes to the United States or the United Kingdom, then I’ll be joining. Don’t worry about that. We all will! Why ain’t we gonna defend our own land? C’mon, behave yourself,” Fury told TMZ Sports during a recent interview.

He also told TMZ, “Keep fighting boys! Never surrender!” You can watch his full comments below.

It’s awesome to see Fury be so vocal in support of everyone taking up arms in Ukraine against the Russian invaders, and it’d be great if we saw more people with huge platforms doing the same.

He’s not just putting a Ukrainian flag in his Twitter bio. He’s actively standing with the people carrying guns to fight back against the Russians.

America and NATO should 100% NOT establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Yes, we have the greatest airpower in military history and we could beat the Russians in any confrontation. However, a no-fly zone will also guarantee WWIII. It’s not worth it. pic.twitter.com/H4Mik2eint — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 1, 2022

It’s clear Ukraine is totally fine embracing a “Red Dawn” strategy against the Russians and that means people like the Kltischko brothers and other Ukrainian athletes will be depended on to carry out the fight.

Let’s hope they keep doing everything possible to resist. The world certainly stands with them against Putin’s horrific actions.