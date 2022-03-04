Dua Lipa Goes Thigh-High In Feathers For Late-Night Talk Show

Pop star Dua Lipa brought a wild look to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with an outfit featuring thigh-high feathered boots on Thursday night.

The singer-songwriter Dua Lipa posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday with a look that W Magazine likened to “Sesame Street.” But for her appearance on Fallon’s show, the furry thigh-high boots were even more attention-grabbing than the “Sesame Street” ensemble that the Lipa posted earlier on Thursday. They were paired with a matching yellow-and-green on black, houndstooth pattern set.

In typical Lipa fashion, the color was not the only thing about this set that pushed boundaries. The sweetheart-neckline, midriff-bearing top was embellished around the edges with crystals. The micro-mini skirt was decorated on the sides with more feathers, further pushing boundaries in fashion with the ensemble.

Stylist Lorenzo Posocco was tagged in the post. According to Paper Magazine, Posocco has been collaborating with the 26-year-old pop sensation for a few years now. This is not the first time we’ve seen Lipa appear to collaborate with Posocco on a heavily-feathered look. An Instagram post from December 2020 features Lipa and Posocco where the British singer is wearing a large feathered headdress. (RELATED: Dua Lipa Opens Up About How Her ‘Family And Friends Keep’ Her ‘So Grounded’ Ahead Of Big Screen Debut)

According to posts from AREA’s Instagram account Friday, this look seems to be from their Collection 02. This is not the first time Lipa has been published to the AREA Instagram account wearing one of their looks. Lipa was featured in this post from September 2021, wearing an AREA vegan leather corset bodysuit while performing at the iHeartRadio music festival.