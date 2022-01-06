Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ The Most Streamed And Heard Song Of 2021

Dua Lipa’s hit “Levitating” has scored the top honor for the most streamed song and the most heard song of 2021, beating out stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Lil Baby and more.

The 26-year-old English singer and songwriter’s hit had 804 million on-demand audio and video streams combined, according to music analytics provider MRC Data’s U.S. Year End Report for 2021. It was also the most-heard song on the radio of the year. (RELATED: Singer Dua Lipa Turns 24 Years Old)

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was both the most-streamed and most-heard song on the radio of 2021 https://t.co/TEMDPE7qb0 — billboard (@billboard) January 6, 2022

Lipa wasn’t the only female who came out on top in the music industry and was followed by stars like Rodrigo and Adele. (RELATED: Superstar Olivia Rodrigo Headed To White House To Record Vaccine Video)

The “Sour” hitmaker scored the second and third most-streamed songs of the year with “drivers license” and “good 4 u.” (RELATED: CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video)

Adele’s album “30” became the only album in 2021 to sell a million copies across all formats: cassette, CD, vinyl LP and digital downloads, JamBroadcasting reported.

Despite Adele selling more than 1.464 million copies, country singer Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” took the top spot of 2021 with 3.226 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S., according to Billboard.

Wallen’s success comes after a video surfaced of him in February using the N-word that showed the country superstar telling his friends to “take care of this p–y-ass n—a” when he had returned home from a night of partying. Wallen admitted later that he was “clearly drunk” during the exchange.

A backlash ensued against the singer with Country Music Television announcing it was removing the singer’s appearances and music from their stations because of the racial slur, TMZ reported at the time.

Despite the negative coverage, “Dangerous” remained at the top of the charts for its first 10 weeks. It became the first album since Whitney Houston’s “Whitney” in 1987 to do so, Billboard noted.

MRC Data’s 2021 tracked data from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 30, 2021.