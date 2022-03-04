New Virginia Poll Shows Glenn Youngkin Maintaining Approval Edge

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is maintaining a favorable approval rating with over half of his state, according to a poll released Thursday.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s (VHHA) statewide poll showed that 51.8% of Virginians approved of Youngkin’s job performance as governor. The poll showed that, of those who approved, 37.9% said they “strongly” approved, while 13.9% said they “somewhat” approved.

Youngkin’s approval numbers were over 10 points higher than his disapproval rating, with 39.4% saying they disapproved of his job performance, according to the poll. The poll also shows that, of those who disapproved, 26.9% said they “strongly” disapproved, while 12.5% said they “somewhat” disapproved.

The survey additionally showed that 50.2% of Virginians approve of Youngkin’s work on education, while 40% disapprove, with the remainder declining to answer.

Youngkin’s administration has taken steps to rescind public education programs inspired by critical race theory (CRT), including issuing an executive order that ended “the use of inherently divisive concepts, including critical race theory.” (RELATED: Youngkin To Sign Bill Ending School Mask Mandates)

The VHHA poll showed similar figures to a Roanoke College poll released Tuesday, which showed Youngkin holding a 50% approval rating with Virginians. Comparatively, the Roanoke College poll also showed that 41% of Virginians approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance.

The VHHA poll sampled 400 people from March 1 to March 2, 2022. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.9%.