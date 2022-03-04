Editorial

Ric Flair Claims He’s Been Deputized In Florida

Ric Flair is apparently a law enforcement officer in Florida these days.

The legendary wrestler recently shared an Instagram photo with Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, and wrote, “Watch Out For Deputy Naitch! Thank You Sheriff @chadchronister For Deputizing Me! WOOOOO!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the hilarious photo below.

What a wild life update from The Nature Boy! If you asked me this gorgeous Friday morning what Ric Flair is up to, this update wouldn’t have been anywhere near the top of my list.

Hell, I’m not sure what I would have said about Flair’s status, but it wouldn’t have been this. I probably would have said playing golf or just relaxing.

Flair, who might be among the top three most famous wrestlers to ever live, is now 73 years old. He’s not exactly a young man at all.

I’m not sure hopping into law enforcement at the age of 73 is a great idea. Granted, I’m guessing that Flair won’t be conducting traffic stops or high risk raids.

Either way, props to Flair for living his best life at the age of 73!