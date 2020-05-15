Ric Flair Wears A Mask With His Own Face On It

Ric Flair has the best coronavirus mask we’ve seen so far.

Busted Coverage posted a video of the legendary wrestler wearing a mask during the pandemic, but it wasn’t any ordinary mask. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was a mask featuring his own face! Give it a look below!

Found my new mask pic.twitter.com/pK6W279WKx — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) May 14, 2020

The game is over, folks. We officially have the best mask of quarantine and isolation. I thought my camo one was legit.

It’s not nearly as badass as wearing a mask with your own face on it. Flair took the game to a whole new level with this one.

If it was anyone else, I’d laugh at them if they wore a mask with their own face on it. It’d be kind of weird if we’re being honest.

Not if we’re talking about Ric Flair. The rules are simply different when you’re one of the baddest men to ever walk the planet.

The Nature Boy gets to do whatever he wants, and that includes wearing a mask with his own face on it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on May 11, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

Never change, Ric! Never change at all! I’m loving this kind of entertainment.