You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘5 Stages Of A Pub Crawl’ Video

You Betcha has dropped another incredible video.

The popular entertainment company recently released “5 Stages of a Pub Crawl,” and this one is a must-watch for fans of drinking beer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up below, and trust me when I say that you’re going to find it incredibly funny.

I seriously don’t understand how You Betcha simply never misses. Every video the company releases is hilarious.

Myles manages to perfectly nail the midwest tone and vibe every single time. He’s like an artist when it comes to providing us with amazing and hilarious content.

“Comedians are comedians for a reason.” I spoke with You Betcha founder Myles Montplaisir (@ohhyoubetcha) about people trying to cancel Dave Chappelle, and he had some very refreshing thoughts. ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/fhEoww81LW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 24, 2021

Also, the most accurate part of that video is how quickly you hit a wall when doing a pub crawl. Everyone starts with a ton of energy and after a couple hours, everyone hits a wall.

That’s just the nature of the beast. The key is finding your second wind. If you manage to get another push of stamina, you’re probably going to make it to the finish line!

You Betcha star Myles Montplaisir explains why people from the Midwest are the best. As a man with no ties to the situation and famous for being unbiased on all subjects, I have determined I agree!* *Ignore the fact I’m decked out in Wisconsin gear. pic.twitter.com/nfx738wMxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2021

Props to You Betcha for, once again, crushing the comedy game.