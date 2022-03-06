Editorial

REPORT: More Than 20 People Injured In Massive Soccer Brawl In Mexico

Queretaro (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/KumarVk66/status/1500367228583120897 and https://twitter.com/GaeloOlvera/status/1500368396772327424)

Queretaro (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/KumarVk66/status/1500367228583120897 and https://twitter.com/GaeloOlvera/status/1500368396772327424)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A soccer game in Mexico between Queretaro and Atlas turned into a horror show Saturday.

According to The Associated Press, more than 20 people were injured when the game turned into an all-out melee between fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite there being lots of chatter online about people being murdered, that’s not the case as of right now.

“So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them taken to the General Hospital and of these, two are critical. The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male and at this moment it’s been confirmed that four were from the state of Jalisco,” the Queretaro state civil protection agency said in a statement, according to the same statement.

In photos and videos circulating social media, it’s crystal clear that things got out of control and people were seriously injured.

You can see some of the alleged aftermath and evidence below, but be warned some of it is very graphic.

It’s a situation that is simply beyond disgusting, and that’s putting it lightly. I can’t imagine something like this ever happening at a sporting event that I’m attending.

How could it? How could anyone start a massive brawl and beat the living hell out of people over a sports game?

It’s sickening.

It’s soccer, folks! It’s a sporting event. It should be a good time, and yes, there can be some trash talk and hostilities.

However, the moment things get violent, there’s simply no excuse and everyone responsible should be dealt with in the harshest way possible.

Let’s hope like hell we never see carnage like this at a sporting event in America. We can’t tolerate this kind of violence.