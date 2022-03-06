REPORT: More Than 20 People Injured In Massive Soccer Brawl In Mexico

A soccer game in Mexico between Queretaro and Atlas turned into a horror show Saturday.

According to The Associated Press, more than 20 people were injured when the game turned into an all-out melee between fans.

Despite there being lots of chatter online about people being murdered, that’s not the case as of right now.

At least 22 people have been injured, including two critically, when fans brawled during a soccer game in central Mexico. The match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara was suspended when multiple fights broke out in the stands. https://t.co/KQcdpLbu8r — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2022

“So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them taken to the General Hospital and of these, two are critical. The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male and at this moment it’s been confirmed that four were from the state of Jalisco,” the Queretaro state civil protection agency said in a statement, according to the same statement.

Saturday’s Liga MX Queretaro-Atlas match was suspended following scenes of violence during a fan brawl. The state of Queretaro’s Civil Protection Coordination confirmed that 22 people had been injured and nine people taken to the hospital. More: https://t.co/6cKHRxIJnK pic.twitter.com/gAhMTgaT4u — ESPN (@espn) March 6, 2022

In photos and videos circulating social media, it’s crystal clear that things got out of control and people were seriously injured.

You can see some of the alleged aftermath and evidence below, but be warned some of it is very graphic.

Those scenes from Queretaro last night… At least 22 killed in the stands. No way Mexico should host @FIFAcom #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/VtHxc9yxCf — 🌴🌴🌴 (@SmackedAJ) March 6, 2022

They had to take off the little boys shirt so he wouldn’t be attacked by the fans of the other team. The scenes out of the Atlas vs Queretaro game are gruesome. pic.twitter.com/1xb5ZtvWDw — Junior Millionaire 🇺🇸💰 (@JAPMXVI) March 6, 2022

A father holding his son while they get kicked because they’re wearing the wrong jersey…. God help us……#Querétaro #Atlas #VerguenzaNacionalpic.twitter.com/Ty4bUGzh1f — Aitor Cardoné (@Aitor_Cardone_) March 6, 2022

It’s a situation that is simply beyond disgusting, and that’s putting it lightly. I can’t imagine something like this ever happening at a sporting event that I’m attending.

How could it? How could anyone start a massive brawl and beat the living hell out of people over a sports game?

It’s sickening.

It’s soccer, folks! It’s a sporting event. It should be a good time, and yes, there can be some trash talk and hostilities.

However, the moment things get violent, there’s simply no excuse and everyone responsible should be dealt with in the harshest way possible.

Let’s hope like hell we never see carnage like this at a sporting event in America. We can’t tolerate this kind of violence.