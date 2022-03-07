REPORT: Johnny Davis Has A Right Ankle Sprain, Greg Gard Is ‘Optimistic’ He’ll Be Okay

It sounds like Wisconsin star Johnny Davis is going to be okay.

Davis suffered a very scary situation during a Sunday loss to Nebraska, and didn't return to the game. Ever since Davis hit the deck, fans have been holding our breath waiting to find out what his fate will be.

Well, it sounds like he’s going to be okay.

Badgers officials saying it’s lower body injury to Johnny Davis. Flagrant foul contact came up high, but he was tripped up on his way to the rim and appeared to land awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/4iJpvHN6Ua — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) March 6, 2022

According to Evan Flood, Davis has suffered a right ankle sprain. Furthermore, head coach Greg Gard seems to think he’ll be back.

Hearing Johnny Davis has suffered a right ankle sprain. #Badgers fans can take a breath. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 6, 2022

“I’m optimistic that he’s going to be fine…The officials knew my thoughts, and knew them actually before it happened on some other things that I saw. I’ll leave it at that and I’ll watch the replay and I’ll make the necessary phone calls,” Gard said following the game, according to ESPN.

Obviously, nobody is happy about what happened Sunday against Nebraska, but it sounds like Wisconsin fans can breathe easy.

It sounds like Davis will be back on the floor sooner than later, and that’s great news for the team and fans.

The unfortunate reality is that without Davis, who might win national PoY, the Badgers don’t have the firepower to go far in March.

With Davis on the floor, we can 100% hang with anybody.

So, let’s all keep our fingers crossed he’s back on the floor when our first B1G tourney game rolls around Friday!