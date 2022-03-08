Antonio Brown Says He’s ‘Extremely Serious’ About Buying The Denver Broncos

Antonio Brown wants people to believe he’s trying to buy an NFL team.

In February the disgraced former NFL receiver tweeted that Kanye West's Donda Sports wanted to buy the Broncos with him.

Now, he wants people to believe he’s serious.

Donda Sports want to buy the @Broncos who with me ! — AB (@AB84) February 11, 2022

He told TMZ that he’s “extremely serious” about getting the NFL franchise and that he’s working to get it done.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I don’t believe a single word of this. Not a single word! There’s a better chance you see me playing in the NFL next season than you see Kanye West and Antonio Brown buy the Broncos.

Antonio Brown Makes Humiliating Mistake On Instagram https://t.co/EvKInVV1P6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 23, 2022

All this dude does is beg for attention and while he might have some money, he damn sure doesn’t have close to enough money to buy an NFL team. Not even in spitting distance!

Hell, I’m not even sure Kanye West has the money necessary to buy an NFL team. You’re talking about needing to be liquid to the tune of billions and billions of dollars.

There are very few people walking the planet with that kind of money, and Antonio Brown isn’t one of them.

Antonio Brown Shares Insanely Stupid Instagram Post. Will He Ever Play In The NFL Again? https://t.co/9r6nZqAIkZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

I can’t wait to see what AB says next for attention. I’m sure it won’t disappoint.