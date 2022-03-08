Enes Kanter Freedom Rips The NBA For Supporting Ukraine But Not Other Victims Of Oppression

Enes Kanter Freedom isn’t too happy with the NBA.

The former Boston Celtics center ripped the league in a pair of recent tweets for turning a blind eye to the victims of China’s dictatorship while supporting Ukraine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Hypocrites! I see @Celtics coaching staff wearing Ukrainian flag pins, which I support What about Syria,Afghanistan,Uyghurs, Hong Kong,Tibet, Taiwan Why is it okay to speak up about human rights violations there but not in other countries? Is there not much profit from Russia,” he tweeted when talking about the situation.

Hypocrites! I see @Celtics coaching staff wearing Ukrainian flag pins, which I support What about Syria,Afghanistan,Uyghurs, Hong Kong,Tibet,Taiwan Why is it okay to speak up about human rights violations there but not in other countries? Is there not much profit from Russia? pic.twitter.com/yhcmS3pefT — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) March 6, 2022

He further added, “How is it fair when I wore shoes to bring awareness about Human Rights violations around the world, @Celtics begged me to remove them and threatened to ban me, #Celtics now wear Ukrainian flag pins.”

How is it fair when I wore shoes to bring awareness about Human Rights violations around the world, @Celtics begged me to remove them and threatened to ban me, #Celtics now wear Ukrainian flag pins. Who approved this @NBPA / @NBA? Who chooses whose lives are more important? https://t.co/NT8daMNB4e — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) March 6, 2022

It’s hard to disagree with Kanter, and the NBA should 100% be capable of doing more than one thing at a time.

We should all support human rights around the globe. Whether it’s Ukraine or China, if you support human rights in one location, you should in another as well.

It’s that simple. I totally and completely support the people of Ukraine and I completely and totally support other people around the globe suffering under the boot of oppression.

If the NBA wants to stand with Ukraine, which the league should, then why can’t Adam Silver have the organization stand with the Uyghurs?

The answer, of course, is that the NBA won’t do anything that upsets China. It’s that simple.

No matter what you think about Kanter as a player, there’s no doubt that he’s 100% correct on this issue.