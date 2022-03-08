Judge Officially Dismisses Prince Andrew’s Sex Assault Case

A federal district judge officially dismissed the sex assault lawsuit Tuesday filed by Virginia Giuffre against Prince Andrew.

Attorneys for both Andrew and Giuffre requested U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan dismiss the lawsuit earlier in the day, according to The Associated Press.

The attorneys for both Andrew and Giuffre reached a settlement Feb. 15. The judge had previously given the parties until March 17 to reach a settlement before the case went to trial.

Prince Andrew has paid a settlement to sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to her attorney, bringing her lawsuit against the Duke of York to a close pending a federal judge’s sign-off. https://t.co/cN6FyJF2W3 — CNN International (@cnni) March 8, 2022

The settlement reached by Andrew and Giuffre requires Andrew to donate to Giuffre’s charity and make a statement about her character. The agreement also bars the case from being refiled. (RELATED: ‘A Wicked Time In My Life’: Epstein Accuser Details Alleged Forced Sex With Prince Andrew)

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” court documents filed in February from Giuffre’s attorney read, the AP reported.

Andrew acknowledged he knew Epstein trafficked “countless young girls” and Andrew “regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others,” according to the documents, reported the AP.

Giuffre accused Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17 years old. Andrew has denied all allegations by Giuffre.

Andrew was stripped of his royal and military titles to the Queen of England Jan. 13.