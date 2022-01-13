Queen Strips Prince Andrew Of Royal Titles Amid Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal

Prince Andrew returned his royal and military titles to the Queen of England, according to a statement released by the Royal Family.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement posted on the Royal Family’s website said. (RELATED: ‘Held To Account’: Epstein Victim Sues Prince Andrew For Alleged Sexual Abuse)

A statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York: pic.twitter.com/OCeSqzCP38 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 13, 2022

The “return” of the titles comes a day after a federal judge in New York rejected a motion to dismiss a civil suit by Virginia Giuffre claiming that the Duke of York had sex with her at age 17. Andrew’s attorneys had argued that an unsealed 2009 settlement by Epstein with Giuffre blocked her from filing litigation against the Duke of York.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the statement from the Royal Family said.

Andrew is one of the highest-profile associates of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died of apparent suicide in 2019 after being arrested on additional charges. Epstein reached a plea-bargain with federal prosecutors in 2008.

Another associate of Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted on five of six counts, including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, in December. (RELATED: Prince Andrew Reportedly Delayed A Family Vacation To Visit Jeffrey Epstein’s Island)

Prince Andrew has denied Giuffre’s allegations, according to a report by Reuters.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.