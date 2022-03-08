REPORT: Georgia Is Expected To Fire Tom Crean At The End Of The Season

Georgia is expected to fire Tom Crean as soon as the season is over.

According to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the Bulldogs are expected to fire Crean once Georgia’s season officially comes to an end, which could be as early as Wednesday night in the SEC tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UGA, coach Tom Crean to part ways after basketball season https://t.co/ul9mJEF5TV — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) March 8, 2022

The AJC noted that no official decision has been made, but it certainly seems like it’s a done deal considering the fact Georgia is 6-25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Crean (@tomcreanuga)

It is amazing how poorly Crean’s career has gone since he left Marquette years ago. For a brief period of time, it looked like he was going to get Indiana rolling.

Instead, that never happened and he was eventually shown the door, despite having some great talent in Bloomington.

Then, he landed in Athens and it looked like he could be the man to inject energy into the program. Instead, the exact opposite happened.

During his tenure. The Bulldogs have become one of the worst P5 teams in America, and it’s now reportedly cost him his job.

While you never know what the future holds, I think it’s safe to say Crean’s time as a head coach in major college basketball is probably over. What a stunning fall from where he was 20 years ago.