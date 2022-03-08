REVIEW: ‘Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’ Is Incredible

HBO’s new series “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty” is outstanding.

The highly anticipated series chronicles Magic Johnson joining the Los Angeles Lakers during the start of Jerry Buss owning the team, and I was blown away by how awesome the show is. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

John C. Reilly plays Buss, and he’s so captivating as the Lakers owner that it’s borderline impossible to take your eyes off the screen when he’s talking.

The Lakers became one of the greatest dynasties in the history of sports during the 1980s, and the addition of Magic Johnson to the roster out of Michigan State was the main reason why.

Add in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, and it’s not hard to understand why the team took the city and country by storm.

The show does an amazing job at shining a light on how badly the team needed a makeover and energy injected into the franchise.

Buss is portrayed as an eccentric risk-taker hellbent on shaking things up. Hell, one of the first things you see is him with a naked woman at the Playboy Mansion and things only got crazier from there.

Despite the fact I wouldn’t be born for more than a decade from when Johnson joined the team, I’m already locked in like I watched it happen in the 1979 draft.

The cast and writing are both excellent, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here. If you’re not already watching “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty,” I can’t recommend it enough.