Owl Poops All Over Sign Language Interpreter In Crazy Viral Video

A sign language interpreter is making the rounds online for all the wrong reasons.

In a YouTube video released by Reuters, Mike Webb was working a press conference in Australia as the sign language interpreter, and he found himself the target of an owl.

The owl pooped all over him, and he had a pretty smooth reaction. You can give the gross video a watch below.

As I’ve said too many times to count, the animals are not always our friends. In fact, I’d argue more times than not, they’re the enemy.

Look no further than the countless documented encounters we’ve seen with sharks or alligators. Do you really want to end up in a war with nature?

The correct answer to that is no.

Massive Great White Shark Found On A Beach In North Carolina, And The Photos Are Terrifying https://t.co/arMLbHM1s3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2022

To Webb’s credit, he played this situation like a champ. He didn’t panic or freak out at all. He just rolled with it and kept things moving.

His reaction is about the best case scenario you can hope for if you ever find yourself in his shoes.

Nothing can stop Auslan interpreter Mikey Webb, who ploughed on despite an unfortunate accident at this morning’s flood update in Brisbane. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/qgdK4n8oqo — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) March 9, 2022

Despite it being a gross video, I think I speak for everyone when I say it was still pretty funny.