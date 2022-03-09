Plane Carrying Donald Trump Makes Emergency Landing: REPORT

A plane carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing Saturday on a flight from New Orleans to Palm Beach, Florida, Politico reported.

The plane was carrying Trump back to Mar-a-Lago after his speech at a Republican National Committee donor meeting when one of the plane’s engines failed, forcing the pilot to turn around and make an emergency landing in New Orleans, two people familiar with the matter told Politico.

About 20 to 30 minutes into the flight, the pilot reportedly told air traffic control the landing was “emergency in nature,” a source who had reportedly been briefed on an audio recording of the distress call told Politico.

The RNC quickly found another plane for Trump to travel on, and he arrived in Palm Beach at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Politico reported. (RELATED: Pence Doesn’t Rule Out A 2024 Run, Says He’s Focused On 2022)

During his 84-minute speech Saturday, Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of Russia’s war with Ukraine and praised the Republican Party, according to The Washington Post.

“The Republican Party is now a fighting party,” Trump said, according to the Post. “We are now a winning party. We are never going back to what it was before.”

