Police Say They’re Searching For Naked Man Caught On Camera Stealing American Flag

Florida police said Tuesday that they are searching for a naked man who was caught on camera stealing an American flag from a home in Ormond Beach.

In the footage released on Twitter and Facebook by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the man can be seen approaching a home completely nude and using what looks like a hat to cover his genitals. He is then seen standing on the front steps holding the American flag, seemingly adjusting it to cover his private parts before disappearing from view.

The home’s resident said she learned of the theft of the American flag through her security camera in the early morning, reported Fox 35. (RELATED: Florida Man Pulls A Mike Tyson And Bites Off Part Of Friend’s Ear In Fight)

NEWS FLASH 🇺🇸 Don’t know the back story here but we’re looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week. Send tips to TMaxwell@vcso.us, call the office at 386-323-0151 or use the non-emergency line at 386-248-1777 pic.twitter.com/t9fmtstuvT — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 8, 2022

“Don’t know the back story here but we’re looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week,” the sheriff’s department wrote on its social media pages. The man was white, had brown hair and a beard, the sheriff’s office said, according to Fox 35. (RELATED: Florida Man With Florida Tattooed On His Forehead Arrested For Calling 911 For A Ride Home)

Authorities are seeking help from the public to gather further information about the theft. People can contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office by email or by calling the office or non-emergency line, the sheriff’s office said on social media.