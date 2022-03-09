STUDY: Corporate Losses Will Be Nearly $14 Billion During March Madness, Roughly $10 Billion Will Be Gambled

March Madness is expected to have a huge impact on businesses in America.

The first full day of the NCAA Tournament is March 17, and conference tournaments are currently already underway around the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the amount of attention on the games is expected to take a big bite out of productivity at work.

According to a study from WalletHub, the corporate losses during March Madness due to employees being distracted by the action is estimated at $13.8 billion.

Furthermore, a staggering amount of money is expected to be bet on the games. Fans will wager around $10 billion on March Madness this year, according to the same study.

I wish I could say that I’m surprised, but we all know I’m not! Not at all. For the next several weeks, people will be focused on nothing other than the tournament.

March Madness is all about cold beer, time with friends, losing money gambling on your favorite team and not missing a second of the action.

If that means you have to miss some work, so be it. We didn’t win World War II to lose the freedom to watch college sports, and I didn’t fight to save college football to only lose college basketball because of work.

Luckily, I get paid to watch college basketball. So, I can’t complain!

If your boss doesn’t like you watching games and burning your money, tell him you’ll find a new job because that’s not the spirit that put a man on the moon. Best of luck, fellas. I’m riding with you!