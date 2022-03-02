Kanye West Buries Claymation Pete Davidson In Strange New Video

Kanye West buries a claymation Pete Davidson character in a strange new black-and-white music video that showed him putting Davidson in the ground and planting roses.

In the nearly four-minute long clip shared by the 44-year-old rapper, the video starts with a burning church and someone coming out of a coffin. He captioned the video simply “Eazy.” It can be seen here. The video was noted by TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

Soon, we see Ye’s character with his face covered approaching the Davidson character and slipping a bag over the “Saturday Night Live” star’s head. Davidson has reportedly been dating Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

WATCH:

The next few shots are a series of bizarre claymation images of the superstar rapper holding what looks like a severed head of Davidson, then a body tied up on the back on West’s character’s bike. Lastly the “SNL” star’s character gets buried alive in the ground with just his head sticking out.

The message by West has him saying he was saved “from that crash, just so” that he could “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

Near the end, we see the rapper has put down rose seeds where Davidson’s character’s head is buried. He then returns to pick the roses later, with Davidson’s character appearing to slowly die.

The message at the end reads, “Everyone lived Happily Ever After,” “Except Skete you know who” and lastly, “JK HE’S FINE.”

The release of the music video came out on the same day a judge reportedly granted Kim Kardashian’s request to be officially single after she filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The former couple share four kids together.