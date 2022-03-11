Viral Video Shows Intense Gun Battle In Ukraine

An insane video of a gunfight in Ukraine is blowing up online.

In a video tweeted by the news agency NEXTA, soldiers near Kyiv were battling it out against Russian forces, and the footage is absolutely crazy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s without a doubt among the craziest videos we’ve seen since the war started between Ukraine and Russia.

⚡️⚡️ Footage directly from the battlefield in the #Kyiv region pic.twitter.com/2Xumq2zsUe — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 10, 2022

The videos that we’ve seen come out of Ukraine are nothing short of absolutely absurd. With every passing day, there’s a new video of people fighting like hell to repel the Russian invasion.

We’ve seen videos of drone strikes, helicopters getting taken down, armor being destroyed and even a fat pilot being captured.

War is terrible, and the combat footage that we get to see is simply proof of that fact.

It turns out when you invade a country, the citizens and the military don’t exactly just roll over and play dead for the enemy.

They grab weapons and take the fight to the streets.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest insane videos out of Ukraine as we have them. It’s a wild situation over there and there have been a lot of inspiring and incredible moments caught on camera.