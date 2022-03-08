Viral Video Reportedly Shows Downed Russian Helicopter In Ukraine

An incredible video reportedly shows a downed Russian helicopter in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by the news outlet NEXTA, a reported Russian helicopter was a smoldering wreck in a field after being taken down.

It’s not specified how the helicopter was shot down. You can check out the video for yourself below.

Once again, we have a crazy video coming out of the war between Russia and Ukraine. At this point, there’s too many to count.

Just over the past few days, we’ve had guys urinating on Russian armor, a drone strike on Russian forces and much more.

Obviously, the Ukrainians want these videos to go as viral as possible, but that doesn’t make them any less interesting.

Trust me when I say people love war content. That’s why war movies are so popular and war footage dominates the internet.

People can’t get enough of this kind of stuff.

Hopefully, the Ukrainians keep giving the Russians all they can handle and make Putin regret this for years to come!