Ukrainians Appear To Urinate On Russian Armor In Viral Video

Ukrainians continue to give Vladimir Putin and the Russian military the middle finger.

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, the Ukrainians have been fighting like absolute hell to make sure Putin’s forces have to pay for every inch they take. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’ve also found ways to have some lighthearted moments.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows Massive Drone Strike On Russian Forces https://t.co/AVEH3FdgBj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 8, 2022

In a video tweeted by the news agency NEXTA, a pair of men appeared to be urinating on some Russian armor.

You can watch the video, which is circulating all over Twitter, below.

#Russian soldiers thought they will be greeted with flowers… pic.twitter.com/tcNwWqE1nz — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2022

Obviously, there are a ton of videos coming out of Ukraine, and some are much more serious than others. For example, we’ve seen videos of missile strikes, bombings and intense fighting.

It’s a brutal situation as the people of Ukraine continue to do everything in their power to repel the invasion.

However, it’s also important to recognize that there will be some other moments that are just kind of comical. Two guys appearing to urinate on Russian armor is simply funny. That’s the truth of the matter.

Putin expected to roll Ukraine and now, people are urinating on his armor. While it’s not a physical middle finger, it’s pretty clear they’re not fans of Russia.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 8, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest content out of Ukraine as we have it.