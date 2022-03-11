O.J. Simpson Rips Fake News About The Ukraine/Russia War

O.J. Simpson hates fake news!

The legendary NFL running back shared a video ripping the fake news coming out of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and he’s fed up! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Insane Gun Battle In Ukraine Captured On Video https://t.co/REUpyWsQSj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2022

“Fake news is alive and well,” Simpson told his followers after rattling off a few examples of things that bothered him about the war coverage.

You can listen to his full thoughts below.

Fake News is alive and well. pic.twitter.com/NFXYGL4C3o — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 11, 2022

Welcome to 2022, folks. Russia is at war with Ukraine after Putin ordered an invasion, gas prices are through the roof, there are problems all over the world and we now have O.J. Simpson ripping fake news on Twitter.

Imagine walking somebody through our current situation in 2000. People would have laughed at you. Yet, this is all very real and none of it is really funny.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2022

You know things have really gone off the rails when O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in the most famous murder trial of the past 50 years, is railing against fake news and he’s tying it to the biggest war in Europe since WWII!

You couldn’t make this up if you tried.

Ukraine has inflicted heavy casualties on Putin’s forces, and some reports indicate as many as 6,000 Russian soldiers have already been killed. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The Ukrainians have gone full Red Dawn and it seems to be working! pic.twitter.com/Piv8gCxfg4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 10, 2022

What a wild time to be alive!