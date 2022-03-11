REPORT: Alec Baldwin Says ‘Rust’ Contract Makes Him Untouchable, Hints Victim Was Also Responsible For Shooting

Alec Baldwin’s lawyers have filed an arbitration claim, revealed Friday, wherein Baldwin claims his film contract makes him safe from judgement in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

The claim alleges that Baldwin’s contract for the film “Rust” shields the actor from any financial responsibility for the Hutchins’ shooting, TMZ reported. His lawyers also claimed that the production must pay all legal fees incurred by Baldwin since the fatal shooting.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, Baldwin said that Hutchins was the one who told him how to position the gun. “She directed Baldwin to hold the gun higher, to a point where it was directed toward her. She was looking carefully at the monitor and then at Baldwin, and then back again, as she gave these instructions,” the documents say, according to TMZ, “In giving and following these instructions, Hutchins and Baldwin shared a core, vital belief: that the gun was ‘cold’ and contained no live rounds.”

Baldwin’s attorneys went on to state that Baldwin asked Hutchins whether she wanted him to cock the hammer, to which Hutchins apparently responded in the affirmative, TMZ continued. In previous interviews, Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger on the gun.

EXCLUSIVE: “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Alec Baldwin tells @GStephanopoulos in first interview since fatal shooting on set of “Rust.” Watch TOMORROW at 8pm ET on @ABC and stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/u7L88vylra pic.twitter.com/bJsssJoAJq — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2021



Baldwin has denied feeling any guilt for his involvement in Hutchins’ death. “I feel someone is responsible for what happened,” he said. “And I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Family Of Murdered Co-Worker Are Suing For Money)

Baldwin’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, has previously made the claim that the actor “was told it was a cold gun” and that he was “following instructions” in the lead-up to the shooting.