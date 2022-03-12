US

Biden ‘I Did That’ Stickers Are At Gas Pumps Everywhere

Prices Of Gas And Consumer Goods Rise As Inflation Hits 40-Year High

Americans are experiencing a new kind of sticker shock as stickers depicting President Joe Biden pointing and saying “I did that” appear at gas stations across the country.

With the average price of a gallon of gas reaching $4.326—just shy of the highest recorded national average price of $4.311—the stickers of Biden are popping up at pumps everywhere. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Dodges Reporter’s Question About Inflation And Gas Prices)

“I take off five or six a day from our different pumps,” Perry Cagle, assistant manager of an Exxon station near Athens, Alabama told WAAY-TV.

Reporters from The New York Post found the stickers on a pump at a Speedway in the Mott Haven neighborhood of New York. They also found three stickers at a Shell pump in Harlem. They sell in packs of 100 for $7.98 on Amazon.

“I just know everything he’s been doing since he took office has been going downhill. Bring Trump back,” New York City resident Harold Frost, 29, told The New York Post. “My car has been parked the whole week because of this. I took the train, but it’s dangerous now on the train. You gotta be careful.”

The Boston Herald reported on the sticker sensation last fall when gas was about $3.50 per gallon.

Javier Estrada Ovalles sells his own Biden stickers through his company, Automotive Anarchy. Ovalles told Slate that he’s benefiting from the gas prices and fills about 80 sticker orders a day.