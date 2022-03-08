One Tweet About Gas Prices Comes Back To Bite Democrats

A December tweet from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) thanking President Joe Biden for gas prices is coming back to bite Democrats.

The DCCC tweeted “thanks, @JoeBiden” in early December with a graphic showing “US Regular All Formulations Gas Price.” The graphic showed how the average price of gas was about $3.395 per gallon Nov. 22 and, by Nov. 29, was about $3.38.

The average price of gasoline hit record highs Monday, with the nationwide average price hitting $4.104 per gallon, the highest in history, according to GasBuddy, an energy analytics firm that tracks gasoline costs.

The national average price of diesel reached $4.63 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy. (RELATED: ‘Simply Not True’: Biden Says He Isn’t Holding Back US Energy Production)

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious” GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said in a statement. “That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more.”

De Haan called it a “dire situation” that “won’t improve any time soon.”

The stock market took a hit early Monday after the U.S. benchmark oil index briefly hit its highest level since the Great Recession.

Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy Tuesday as Russia continues to invade Ukraine.

“That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” Biden said. “This is a move that has strong bipartisan support in Congress and, I believe, in the country.”

Biden described the decision as targeting “the main artery of Russia’s economy” and said the U.S. “will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.”