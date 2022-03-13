The Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper To The Cleveland Browns

A massive trade has sent shockwaves through the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys have traded star receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth round pick to the Browns in exchange for a fifth and sixth round picks.

Trade is now officially agreed to, per source: Browns get WR Amari Cooper and a 6th, Cowboys get a 5th and 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

There’s been a lot of chatter about what the future would hold for Cooper as it became clear that the Cowboys were likely going to move on from him.

Well, now we know. He’s landed in Cleveland and it sounds like Jarvis Landry might be on his way out.

On the same day they agreed to trade for WR Amari Cooper, the Browns also have granted permission to veteran WR Jarvis Landry to see a trade, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

There are literally no excuses left for Baker Mayfield at this point. He has another outstanding playmaker on the roster and if things don’t go well, I can promise you the blame will be placed squarely on him.

One of the top route runners in the league is taking his fancy footwork to Cleveland. 🔥@amaricooper9 | @Browns pic.twitter.com/Oo46H3a5de — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2022

It should be a ton of fun to see how Cooper does with the Browns. There’s no doubt that he’ll be one of the major focal points of the offense. The only question is whether or not Baker Mayfield can get the job done!