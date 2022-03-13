Editorial

The Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper To The Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper (Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images and Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A massive trade has sent shockwaves through the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys have traded star receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth round pick to the Browns in exchange for a fifth and sixth round picks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s been a lot of chatter about what the future would hold for Cooper as it became clear that the Cowboys were likely going to move on from him.

Well, now we know. He’s landed in Cleveland and it sounds like Jarvis Landry might be on his way out.

There are literally no excuses left for Baker Mayfield at this point. He has another outstanding playmaker on the roster and if things don’t go well, I can promise you the blame will be placed squarely on him.

It should be a ton of fun to see how Cooper does with the Browns. There’s no doubt that he’ll be one of the major focal points of the offense. The only question is whether or not Baker Mayfield can get the job done!