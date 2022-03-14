Massive Cargo Ship Runs Aground In Baltimore

A massive cargo ship has reportedly run aground near Baltimore on Monday afternoon.

The container ship, Ever Forward, is listed on Marine Tracker as having run aground. This means the water is usually too shallow to float a vessel. WBAL TV reported several tugboats are trying to assist the massive ship.

Containership Ever Forward is aground near Baltimore pic.twitter.com/HcbFoVOGaQ — Mike Schuler (@MikeSchuler) March 14, 2022

The incident began unfolding Sunday night around 9:00 p.m., when the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic received a report about a 1,095-foot cargo vessel that had run aground in the Chesapeake Bay, according to WBAL TV. The Coast Guard reportedly said the ship is not causing any issues nor blocking any waterways. (RELATED: Over 200 Ships Stuck In Maritime Traffic Jam As Cargo Ship Remains Wedged In Suez Canal)

The Coast Guard is warning other mariners in the area to avoid the area near the ship, according to the report.

Evergreen, which operates the ship, was responsible for the 2021 incident in which another giant container ship was stuck in the Suez Canal and clogged one of the world’s busiest waterways.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.